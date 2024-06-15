Flames wreck Mount Joy business

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — Flames destroyed a garage in Lancaster County Friday afternoon.

Fire crews from Mount Joy and surrounding departments were called to the 900 block of East Main Street in Mount Joy around 3:03 p.m.

Photo Courtesy / Fire Department Mount Joy

Photo Courtesy / Fire Department Mount Joy

They arrived to find fire in an auto shop at that location.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

