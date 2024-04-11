Flames, smoke pour from business near German Township; Ohio EPA responds to scene

Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a fire that broke out at a business near German Township.

Firefighters were called to respond to the fire at Adkins Auto Salvage in the 8400 block of Upper Miamisburg Road, according to initial reports.

The Miami Valley Fire District posted a photo of the fire on Facebook showing heavy flames and smoke pouring from the business.

At least five fire trucks were called to the scene.

Neighbors told News Center 7 that they heard explosions during the fire.

“There was a couple containers of gasoline in there that may have lit off, there was some welding equipment. So oxygen and acetylene tanks in there that were probably the explosions,” said German Township Fire Chief Dan Alldred.

Ohio Environmental Protection Agency was also called to the scene to see if people needed to be evacuated.

A spokesperson for the Ohio EPA provided News Center 7 with the following statement:

“The Germantown Fire Department contacted Ohio EPA today because it had concerns about automotive fluids from the salvage yard on Upper Miamisburg Road getting off site with the water used to put out the fire. The fire occurred in a building where the company disassembles cars and it had containers of gasoline and used motor oil from the cars. Ohio EPA responded to the scene and confirmed that the material has remained on site and is contained to the facility. There is no visible oily sheen leaving the property. We are advising the facility on steps to take to prevent automotive fluids from leaving the property.”

