Flames Seen at Broadmoor Psychiatric Hospital Site
Smoke and flames could be seen rising from the site of Broadmoor Hospital, a specialist high-security psychiatric hospital in Crowthorne, UK, on Saturday, May 25.
Footage recorded by Chris Baldwin shows the fire from outside the hospital walls.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service had not responded to requests for comment at the time of reporting.
The cause of the fire was not reported. Credit: Chris Baldwin via Storyful
Video Transcript
