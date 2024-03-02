Flames engulf rear of Oregon St home: BFD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Flames engulfed the back of an east Bakersfield home Friday night, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department.

The fire was reported in the 1200 block of Oregon Street at 11:45 p.m., according to BFD Battalion Chief Mike Lencioni.

Fire crews battle, extinguish northwest Bakersfield attic fire: KCFD

Lencioni said no victims were found inside the home, and crews quickly extinguished the fire.

An arson investigator was called to the scene, according to Lencioni, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.