Flames engulf a Polish shopping center

STORY: :: Drone footage shows a massive fire

engulfing a shopping center in Warsaw, Poland

:: May 12, 2024

:: Authorities say no one was hurt in the fire

Drone footage shot early on Sunday (May 12) showed black smoke billowing into the sky and the roof of the building engulfed in flames.

The Marywilska 44 shopping center was among the biggest in Warsaw with almost 1,400 commercial units.

"Almost 100% of it was burned. The fire is being extinguished and this will take many hours," Mariusz Feltynowski, commander-in-chief of the State Fire Service told a news conference on Sunday.

Feltynowski added that almost 200 firefighters were taking part in extinguishing the fire.