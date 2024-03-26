Flagstaff reports 90 inches of snowfall this year. Is more expected?

2024 is off to a snowy start for northern Arizona, with the Flagstaff area receiving nearly 90 inches of snow in the first three months of the year.

As of Tuesday, March 26, the Flagstaff area had received 89.8 inches of snow since the start of the year.

January saw just 2 inches above the normal amount of snowfall, with 22.2 inches of new snow falling, according to National Weather Service data. February saw 45.9 inches of new snow, which was significantly more than the normal 19.3 inches. As of Tuesday, March 26, the Flagstaff area had received 21.7 inches of snow. The normal for all of March is 13.7 inches of new snow.

The National Weather Service was forecasting scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Elevations above 6,500 feet could receive up to 1 inch of snow, and elevations above 8,000 feet in the White Mountains could receive 2-5 inches of snow accumulation.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Flagstaff reports 90 inches of snowfall in 2024. Is more expected?