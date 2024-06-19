Flagstaff project aims to create national model for affordable home ownership

The first batch of small homes aimed at giving low-income individuals a chance at home ownership began construction in Flagstaff, and the development team thinks the idea could be a model for affordable housing integrated into master-planned communities nationwide.

The project has been a yearslong effort between Phoenix-based developer Vintage Partners and Habitat for Humanity Northern Arizona.

The two have partnered to build 42 houses, called “starter homes” that will give the occupants a place to live and a chance to build wealth through homeownership. The 42 houses are part of a larger master-planned community called Timber Sky, which includes affordable apartments, luxury apartments, single-family rentals and traditional single-family homes.

“Collectively, we are our brother’s keeper; a great community has to view itself that way,” Walter Crutchfield, partner at Vintage Partners, said of the project. “Our young families, people just coming into the workforce all kinds of people are struggling to find housing.”

A unique program for affordable home ownership

The model is likely a first of its kind anywhere in the country. The homes will be “for sale” and buyers will pay Habitat for Humanity a down payment and monthly payments in lieu of a traditional mortgage from a bank.

Eric Wolverton, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona, said residents will pay about $1,000 for a down payment, and monthly payments will be kept under $1,000. For the portion of the monthly payments that goes to the principal, Habitat for Humanity will bank that money and save it for the residents of the home, about $833 per month, or about $10,000 per year.

Residents are required to live in the homes a minimum of three years and a maximum of 10. When they are ready to move, Habitat for Humanity will “buy” back the home using the money that person has paid over the years, so if a person lives in the home the full 10 years, they will sell their home back to the nonprofit for $100,000.

Habitat for Humanity has exclusive rights to buy the home back, it cannot be sold on the general market. The nonprofit will then prepare the home to be resold to another qualifying resident, and the homes will remain affordable in perpetuity.

“The whole point for us is to create a system to move families out of poverty and closer to middle class,” Wolverton said.

The group has already opened two of the starter homes in another location in Flagstaff as a pilot program for the larger Timber Sky project. Those homes are already occupied.

The homes themselves are small, about 650 square feet, and can house three people, Crutchfield said.

Creating a model to copy

Much of the Flagstaff project has been funded through philanthropy and donations, with Vintage Partners donating the land to Habitat for Humanity and several of the contractors and subcontractors donating time or services. The project also partnered with Coconino Community College’s homebuilding program to give students job training, Wolverton said.

However, Crutchfield said there are many ways developers can replicate the model with little to no philanthropy or donations. The sale of the single-family homes in the master-planned community can allow for a portion of the project to be affordable, and partnering with a nonprofit like Habitat for Humanity can allow them to fundraise and leverage government funds, including, city, state and federal resources for affordable housing.

He encourages developers to look at their master plans and assess what they can afford to offer as affordable housing and adjust to what works for them.

“It’s every single sector doing its best,” Crutchfield said of the partnership between the private, nonprofit and public contributions to the project.

At Timber Sky, the homes are part of the single-family home portion and are members of the homeowners association. Vintage Partners has prepaid the association dues for the homes for the first 10 years. Habitat for Humanity screens and selects the residents for the homes, who must earn 80% or less of the area median income. Integrating affordable houses into the association allows those residents to enjoy the association’s amenities like pickleball courts, playgrounds, picnic areas and other benefits.

Crutchfield said the group has been approached by elected officials from nearly every city in Arizona inquiring about how the model might work in their community, and Wolverton said a Habitat for Humanity branch in Colorado is beginning to build its first starter home in a similar program.

Apartments, houses also under construction

Along with the starter homes, Timber Sky also includes traditional single-family homes, affordable apartments, luxury apartments and single-family rentals in various stages of construction.

“It’s the most American of things that we have diversity in our community,” Crutchfield said. “By mixing in all these different types, we have products for a wide range of people.”

Minnesota-based Roers Companies is under construction on a 221-unit apartment complex that will be affordable for renters earning 60% of the area median income within the master plan, Crutchfield said.

About half of the single-family, for-sale homes are completed or under construction, Crutchfield said.

Vintage is also developing about 200 single-family rental units called Sky Cottages and has partnered with Liv Communities to develop a Class A, higher-end apartment complex at Timber Sky.

