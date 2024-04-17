Flagship Kennywood roller coaster will not open this season

An iconic coaster at Kennywood will not open this season.

In a video posted to Facebook, Kennywood said the Steel Curtain is undergoing an extensive modification project “to increase ride reliability and longevity.”

The park worked with third-party engineers and the ride’s manufacturer for several months to find a long-term solution for the coaster so it can run without interruption.

“Our ultimate goal is to obviously ensure that the Steel Curtain is part of everyone’s Kennywood experience once the rides reopens,” said Rick Spicuzza, assistant general manager at Kennywood.

The Steel Curtain was introduced to Kennywood in 2019 and quickly became a flagship attraction.

