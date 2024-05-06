Flags in Utah lowered in remembrance of fallen Santaquin police officer

Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser (Courtesy of Utah Department of Public Safety)

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox ordered flags across Utah to be flown at half staff to honor Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser, who died in the line of duty over the weekend.

Police said Hooser, 50, was intentionally struck and killed by a semitruck driver on Sunday morning while Hooser and a Utah Highway Patrol Trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 15. The driver fled the scene and was later detained.

Monday, police forces commemorated Hooser with a procession on I-15, while officers transported his body from the medical examiner’s office in Taylorsville to Santaquin.

Cox described Sunday as a “tragic day in the history of our state,” at a news briefing. For a small police department with only 15 officers, Cox said, the tragedy “hits even harder.”

“Every year we have a fallen officer memorial and every year there is a remembrance ceremony that is held for those who have lost their lives in the line of duty,” Cox said. “Tragically, we will be adding another name to that memorial.”

The governor also thanked Utah law enforcement and those who helped locate the driver later that day.

“I’m grateful for those who pursued knowing that their lives would be in danger from someone who had already killed and would certainly kill again,” Cox said. “And we’re just grateful that we have that caliber of people who were willing to step up and make a tremendous difference.”

Michael Hooser, the fallen officer’s brother, said during a news conference Monday his family is devastated by the loss and was humbled to see the support shown by Utahns.

“Such a senseless loss, it hits so hard for not just our family, but our extended law enforcement, family and the community. We take comfort in the outpouring of support we have received from agencies and officers all over the state,” Hooser said. “Although nothing could ever make up the loss we feel, we take solace knowing that Bill died a hero, doing the job he loved, serving people he loved.”

The governor ordered flags to be lowered beginning immediately Monday afternoon until sunset on the day of his interment, according to a news release. The Governor’s office said it would send an additional notice of the day when the flags can be returned to full-staff position.

