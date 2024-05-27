Flags ordered to be lowered at half-staff for Memorial Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Flags across Ohio and the United States have been lowered to half-staff in honor of Memorial Day.

Gov. Mike DeWine issued the order this weekend that all flags at public buildings and grounds throughout the state will be lowered from 12:01 a.m. to noon on Monday.

Memorial Day originated as Decoration Day in the late 1860s after the Civil War and was commemorated on May 30. In 1971, the name was changed to Memorial Day and it became a federal holiday to be observed on the last Monday of May.

