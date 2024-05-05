Flags ordered flown at half-staff to honor fallen firefighters today in Ohio

Flags have been ordered to be flown at staff today in Ohio.

Governor Mike DeWine has ordered both the flags of the United States and State of Ohio to be flown at half-staff today, according to the governor’s spokesperson.

It is in accordance with an order issued by President Joe Biden in honoring the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, the spokesperson said.

Flags will be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio today from sunrise to sunset.