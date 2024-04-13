Flags are lowered to half-staff: Who was Paul Babbitt Jr.?

Flags will be lowered to half-staff today in honor of Paul Babbitt Jr., who passed away earlier this month, according to a press release.

From sunrise to sunset, state-building flags will be lowered to half-staff in memory of Babbitt Jr. He died at 83 after battling cancer on April 4.

“I am saddened to hear of the passing of Paul Babbitt Jr., a true Arizona statesman whose leadership and commitment to his local community will be remembered for generations to come," said Governor Katie Hobbs in a statement. "I have ordered flags to fly at half-staff on the day of his interment to honor his life and legacy.

Individuals, organizations and businesses are encouraged to participate in lowering their flags to half-staff.

Flagstaff's famous figures: Annie Watkins stepped in when Black Arizonans' votes were thrown out

Who was Paul Babbitt Jr.?

Babbitt Jr. held the position of mayor for the mountain town of Flagstaff from 1980 to 1984 and was a member of the Flagstaff City Council from 1976 to 1984.

For 18 years he was a member of the Coconino County Board of Supervisors.

He was a graduate of Flagstaff High School and a member of the United States Army in the 1960s.

Who were the Babbitt's?

The Babbitt brothers: John, George, Charles, Edward and Frank, moved from Cincinnati to Flagstaff in the late 1800s. Initially they worked at Flagstaff Lumber Company, but later decided to open a general store in downtown Flagstaff.

They played a role in the development of the Northern Arizona Normal School which is now Northern Arizona University.

What did Paul Babbitt Jr. do for Flagstaff?

According to a press release, Babbitt Jr. helped accomplish the following projects during his 18 years on Coconino County's Board of supervisors.

Designated the Grand Canyon Escalante National Park.

Closed White Vulcan Mine.

Secured property for The Arboretum at Flagstaff.

Preserved Dry Lake.

Implemented the inaugural version of the Coconino County Comprehensive Plan.

Represented Northern Arizona in the Arizona Growing Smarter Initiative.

Represented Northern Arizona in the Arizona Preserve Initiative.

Identified state trust lands for preservation.

Lead the “Keep the Lights on in Tusayan” campaign.

Created the opportunity for local communities to have a voice in land planning decisions.

Protected 34,480 acres of land south of the Grand Canyon from mining, subdivision, and development through a conservation easement.

Advocated for conservation and environmental issues throughout his life.

Participated in the creation of CREC – Coconino Rural Environment Corps.

Ensured that issues like public health, the environment, open space and greenways were incorporated in the inaugural Regional Plan.

Babbitt Jr. approved the Coconino County Capital Plan of 1997-2004, which facilitated service expansions through the construction of new facilities. These included the 1999-2002 Coconino County Courthouse additions and remodel, preserving the original 1894 structure, as well as the Health and Human Services Building at King Street. Additionally, the plan facilitated the co-location of the Sheriff’s Office and Flagstaff Police Department in the Law Enforcement Administrative Facility (LEAF), the establishment of the new Coconino County Jail on Sawmill, the Juvenile Services Center, the 110 Building in downtown Flagstaff, the Williams Justice Center, the Page Health Center, and the Sheriff’s Substation and Holding Facility in Page.

The Coconino County Parks and Open Space (CPOS) plan spearheaded the expansion of parks and open spaces. This initiative included the development of the Fort Tuthill Amphitheatre, as well as the acquisition of Rogers Lake and expansions at the Fort Tuthill fairgrounds and parks throughout the county. Notable enhancements encompassed renovations and expansions at Louise Yellowman Park in Tuba City, the redevelopment of Raymond Park in Kachina Village, and improvements to Cataract Lake County Park in Williams. Furthermore, the plan facilitated the acquisition and development of Peaks View Park in Doney Park, numerous trails, and trail amenities countywide, alongside the establishment of Navajo interpretive sites at Little Colorado Gorge and Chocolate Falls.

Was a founding member, transitioning to an emeritus member, of the Friends of Coconino County Parks.

Built relationships with the cities in the county and other jurisdictions including the USFS.

Developed the Flagstaff Community Wildfire Protection Plan (GWPP) with the Greater Flagstaff Forest Partnership (GFFP) to protect the greater Flagstaff area and beyond from wildfire.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Paul Babbitt Jr. dies at 83