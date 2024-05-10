Flags in Iowa are at half-staff for the next week. Here's why.

Flags are at half-staff again this week and will be for a while. Last weekend was to honor firefighters this time but this time is for another public servant: police officers.

Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff starting Friday morning and concluding Saturday, May 18.

Why are flags at half-staff in Iowa?

National Police Week began Friday and flags will remain at half-staff for its duration.

Two Iowa police officers who died in 2023 while serving were scheduled to be honored at the Iowa Peace Officer Memorial on Friday morning.

Who are the Iowa police officers who died in the line of duty during 2023?

This year's memorial remembers Officer Kevin Cram of the Algona Police Department and Officer Phoukham Tran of the Des Moines Police Department.

“Officer Cram and Officer Tran served their communities with pride and compassion," Reynolds said. "As we reflect on the impact of their lives and service, let us never forget the lasting significance of the sacrifice they made. To their brothers and sisters in law enforcement, you are the legacy keepers of our fallen heroes," Reynolds said in a news release. "Your willingness to carry it forward in this noble profession inspires all of us.”

Cram was shot and killed while trying to make an arrest in the north-central Iowa town in September.

Tran was hit by a truck while directing Iowa State Fair traffic in August 2011. He was forced to retire because of his injuries. He died in November 2023 at the age of 65.

Which flags should fly half-staff in Iowa?

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex, according to the governor’s announcement. Flags will also be at half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

While individuals, businesses or local governments are not mandated to lower flags, the governor encourages them to do so.

What's the difference between half-mast and half-staff?

Half-mast is used when a flag is flown from a flagpole, typically referring to a ship mast or similar structures, according to Federal Flags. Half-mast means the flag is flown two-thirds up between the top and bottom of the flagstaff.

Half-staff is the term used for flags on land, particularly in the United States. Half-staff describes a flag that is raised halfway, between the top and bottom of the flagpole.

When the American flag is flown at half-staff, it conveys a message of respect and mourning. Federal Flags says this custom is most often observed following the death of a government official, military personnel or in response to a national tragedy.

Des Moines Register reporter Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Why are flags at half-staff in Iowa? To honor fallen police officers