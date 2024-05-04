Flags are at half-staff in the United States on Saturday. Here's why

Flags will be at half-staff across the United States on Saturday in honor of the firefighters who died in 2023, officials said.

Saturday, May 5, is National Firefighters Memorial Day. This year the National Firefighters Foundation will honor 89 United States firefighters who died in 2023 and 137 who died in previous years, officials said.

Among them is Verde Valley Fire District firefighter and paramedic Tyrone Bell. Bell died in 2021 of complications from COVID-19.

Tyrone Bell began his career as a reserve firefighter with the Clarkdale Fire District and Verde Valley Fire District. Later, he became a full-time EMT at Verde Valley Ambulance Company, completing paramedic school during his off-hours. Bell was eventually hired full-time as a firefighter paramedic for the Verde Valley Fire District in 2017, Verde Valley Fire Chief Danny Johnson said in a news release at the time.

Johnson said Bell was a friend to all who was devoted to helping others.

"We will have a Tyrone-sized hole in our families and our departments. His physical presence and the relationships are a void that can only be filled by him but as his fellow firefighters, you can help fill that void by living the virtues Tyrone used to model for us by selflessly serving others and by being excellent at your job," Johnson said.

