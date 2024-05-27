Flags are half-staff in Texas for Memorial Day, but only until noon. Here's why

In honor of Memorial Day, flags across the U.S. and Texas are required to fly at half-staff.

But unlike the other holidays and occasions, they only fly at half-staff until noon, then are raised to the top of the pole until sunset.

Here's why.

Why are flags only at half-staff until noon on Memorial Day?

The U.S. flag is displayed at half-staff until noon on Memorial Day, which always falls on the last Monday of May, to honor those who died serving in the armed forces. According to the Independence Hall Association website, it is then raised to full-staff until sunset to show that the nation lives.

When are flags flown at half-staff?

There are specific holidays and events when flags are flown at half-staff in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs website. That includes:

Peace Officers Memorial Day, unless that day is also Armed Forces Day.

Patriot Day.

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

National Firefighters Memorial Day.

President Dwight Eisenhower also issued a proclamation on the proper times for flying the flag at half-staff when government officials die. That includes:

30 days at all federal buildings, grounds, and naval vessels throughout the United States and its territories and possessions after the death of the president or a former president.

10 days at half-staff after the death of the vice president, the chief justice or a retired chief justice of the United States Supreme Court, or the speaker of the House of Representatives.

From the date of death until interment for an associate justice of the Supreme Court, a member of the Cabinet, a former vice president, the president pro tempore of the Senate, the majority leader of the Senate, the minority leader of the Senate, the majority leader of the House of Representatives, or the minority leader of the House of Representatives.

The date of death and the following day of a United States senator, representative, territorial delegate, or the resident commissioner from the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. It should also be flown at half-staff on all federal facilities in the state, congressional district, territory, or commonwealth of these officials.

From the date of death until interment for the governor of a state, territory or possession.

The president may also order the flag to be flown at half-staff to commemorate the death of other officials, former officials or foreign dignitaries, in addition to tragic events.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: US flags at half-staff in Texas for Memorial Day, but only until noon