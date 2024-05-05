Flags at half-staff on Sunday to honor fallen firefighters

You may notice flags around Iowa at half-staff on Sunday.

Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered Friday that flags be at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Sunday in honor of the National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service.

What is the National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service?

All firefighters who have died in their time of service are honored during the annual memorial service in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

“We honor and will never forget the sacrifice of firefighters and their families who never hesitated to protect us and our communities,” Reynolds said. “As we lower flags today, we thank those who have served and those who are currently serving. Our state is eternally grateful.”

Are any fallen Iowan firefighters being honored?

Anthony Hoffman, also known as Tony, will be honored at this year's National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. Hoffman died Oct. 22, 2023, while he was serving the Ionia Fire Department.

Hoffman was the oldest child of Edward and Shirley Hoffman, and was one of nine siblings. He learned how to farm from his dad and uncles. As he was older, Hoffman started his own business.

Many people remember Hoffman always asking "How's it going" while serving others on and off duty. Hoffman helped establish the Ionia Day celebration, a testament to his dedication to his hometown.

Which flags should fly half-staff in Iowa?

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex, according to the governor’s announcement. Flags will also be at half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

While individuals, businesses or local governments are not mandated to lower flags, the governor encourages them to do so.

What's the difference between half-mast and half-staff?

Half-mast is used when flag is flown from a flagpole, typically referring to a ship mast or similar structures, according to Federal Flags. Half-mast means the flag is flown two-thirds up between the top and bottom of the flagstaff.

Half-staff is the term used for flags on land, particularly in the United States. Half-staff describes a flag that is raised halfway, between the top and bottom of the flagpole.

When the American flag is flown at half-staff, it conveys a message of respect and mourning. Federal Flags says this custom is most often observed following the death of a government official, military personnel or in response to a national tragedy.

Des Moines Register reporter Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez contributed to this report.

Kate Kealey is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at kkealey@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter at @Kkealey17.

