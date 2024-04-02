Flags are at half-staff in Arizona to honor police officer who died in on-duty crash

From sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, April 2, flags at all state buildings in Arizona would be lowered to half-staff to honor Tucson police Officer Adam Buckner.

Buckner died in a car crash while en route to an emergency in Tucson on Sunday. He had served as a Tucson police officer since November 2021, according to a public statement.

“We mourn the sudden loss of Officer Buckner and our thoughts are with his family and the entire community of Tucson. This is a solemn reminder of the selfless service of officers and first responders who put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe. I have called for flags to be lowered to half-staff to in honor of Officer Buckner's sacrifice," Hobbs said in the statement.

Flags would also be lowered to half-staff on the day Buckner will be buried. This date has yet to be determined.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Why are flags at half-mast in Arizona today?