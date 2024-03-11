Flags flying at half-staff today in Jacksonville, Tallahassee for Betty Holzendorf

Flags at some Jacksonville and Tallahassee locations are being flown at half-staff today out of respect for former Rep. Betty Holzendorf.

Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Florida to be flown at half-staff on March 11 from sunrise to sunset as a mark of respect for Holzendorf, who passed away in February.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. today at St. Paul AME Church in Jacksonville.

Who was Sen. Betty Holzendorf?

Holzendorf represented House District 16 from 1988 to 1992 in the Florida House of Representatives.

After her tenure in the House, she represented District 2 in the Florida Senate from 1992 to 2002.

Following her time as an elected official, Representative Holzendorf continued her dedication to public service and improving her community, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' proclamation.

Her legislative service included:

Elected to the Senate in 1992, reelected subsequently: subcommittee chairperson, Appropriations Subcommittee B (Education)

Vice chair, Juvenile Justice Reform

Central Voter File Study Committee

Chairperson, Duval Legislative Delegation, 1992-1993

Florida Conference of Black State Legislators, chairperson, 1994-1995

Democratic Leader Pro Tempore, 1998-2000

House of Representatives, 1988-1992

'Holzendorf was a force in Jacksonville politics'

"Betty Holzendorf was a force in Jacksonville politics and my dear friend for more than 30 years. As a science teacher, leader in two mayoral administrations, state representative, and state senator, her trailblazing career was dedicated to public service."

"Betty Holzendorf was a force in Jacksonville politics," Mayor Donna Deegan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "... I will always be grateful for her commitment to community and compassion for people."

Ms. Holzendorf “was a passionate voice for her constituents and for the causes she held dear,” State Rep. Dean Black, chair of the Duval County Republican Party, tweeted. He called Ms. Holzendorf “a great legislator and a strong leader for our city.”

“Words cannot express the deepest gratitude and honor we have for her dedicated service to our community,” the Duval County Democratic Party said in a statement after her passing. “A fierce advocate for education, affordable housing, healthcare, and the re-nourishment of the beaches, Betty always exuded integrity, a fighter spirit, and a love for our city.”

Where were flags directed to fly at half-staff for Holzendorf?

DeSantis directed that flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on March 11 at the following locations:

Duval County Courthouse in Jacksonville.

City Hall in Jacksonville

State Capitol in Tallahassee

Is it half-mast or half-staff?

On ships and at naval stations ashore, flags are flown at half-mast.

On shore, flags are flown at half-staff.

