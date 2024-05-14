Flags will be flying at half-staff in North Carolina May 15: Here's why

United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities will be flying at half-staff May 15 in North Carolina in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day. Yearly on May 15, the day recognizes men and women in law enforcement who lost their lives or were injured in the line of duty.

Gov. Roy Cooper made a statement on the lowering of flags in an May 14 news release.

"Today, we honor the memories and sacrifices of brave law enforcement officers in North Carolina," Cooper said. "We owe a deep debt of gratitude to those who risk their own safety to protect our communities."

Why are the flags at half-staff in North Carolina?

Cooper ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in observance of National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The holiday, established by President John F. Kennedy in 1962, is intended to be a celebration of members of law enforcement who are slain or injured on the job. President Joe Biden commented on the holiday in a May 10 news release.

"We recognize the incredible courage of our Nation’s police officers and honor the fallen heroes, whose ultimate sacrifice we can never repay," Biden said.

How long will flags be at half-staff?

U.S. and N.C. flags will be flown at half-staff beginning at sunrise on Wednesday, May 15, in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day and ending at sunset the same day.

Why do flags fly at half-staff?

Usa.gov states that the American flag flies at half-staff when the country or a state is mourning. The president, a state governor or the mayor of the District of Columbia can order flags to fly at half-staff.

An American flag flying at half-staff generally indicates one of these three things:

The death of a government official, military member or emergency first responder. A national tragedy. Memorial Day or another national day of remembrance.

Where will flags be flown at half-staff?

Cooper ordered all state facilities in N.C. to fly flags at half-staff.

While only state facilities are ordered to lower flags, the news release encouraged individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions to fly flags at half-staff for the day to celebrate fallen and injured law enforcement officers.

Is it half-mast or half-staff?

Previous reporting from Memphis Commercial Appeal explained that flags are flown at half-mast on ships and at naval stations ashore, and at half-staff elsewhere.

