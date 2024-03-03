Flags flying half-staff in honor of firefighter killed in Loudon County house explosion

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR)– Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that flags across the state of Virginia will be flown at half-staff in honor of Sterling Vol. Fire Firefighter Trevor Brown.

Brown was tragically killed in the line of duty during a house explosion in Londoun County on Feb. 16, 2024.

Here is the statement made by Governor Youngkin:

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of Sterling Volunteer Firefighter Trevor Brown, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty on February 16, 2024. I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Monday, March 4, 2024, and remain at half-staff until sunset. -Governor Glenn Youngkin

