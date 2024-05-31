Flagler woman pays $10K after caller pretending to be deputy demands money

Two men were arrested in a scheme in which they were accused of claiming to be a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office sergeant who threatened to arrest a woman unless she paid them. The woman called law enforcement, but not before she paid the men $10,000.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office had received reports of scams in which a caller claimed to be Sgt. Miley, an actual sheriff’s office employee, who threatened people with arrest if they did not pay. The sheriff's office is asking any other people who may have been victims to call investigators.

Here is what happened based on a press release and charging affidavits:

Shawn Dufeal, 25, and Jameil LaBennett, 28, were arrested outside the Flagler County Government Center in Bunnell. Dufeal was charged with scheme to defraud – false pretenses (over $750); grand theft – pickpocketing ($5,000 – 10,000); and fraudulent use of identification without consent (victim public servant).

LaBennett was charged with scheme to defraud – false pretenses (under $20,000); grand theft – pickpocketing ($5,000 – $10,000); and falsely impersonating a police officer.

On Thursday afternoon, a woman contacted the Bunnell Police Department to report she received a call from someone claiming to be Sgt. Miley who told her to pay his bail bondsman $10,000 or she would be arrested.

She said her phone listed the “Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Operations Center” as the caller but did not give a number.

Scam: Pay $10,000 or be arrested

She was told to meet the man at the Flagler County courthouse. The woman met the man, later identified as LaBennett, and gave him $10,000.

She then contacted the sheriff’s office and was informed Miley was not working that day and she may have been scammed.

The sheriff’s office Real Time Crime Center got a picture of the man from security cameras at the courthouse.

A Bunnell Police officer spotted the man still at the courthouse, leaning on a rail while speaking on a phone. The officer started talking to the man, who said he was waiting for an Uber but also said his car, a Lexus which he said was not working, was parked at the Government Center.

When two sheriff’s office patrol cars drove up to the man's car, the man bolted but was eventually captured after being shocked with a Taser.

Police and deputies later arrested Dufeal.

Investigators found $8,000 in the center console of Dufeal’s Chevy Equinox. Dufeal also admitted wiring $2,000 at the request of LaBennett.

Dufeal and LaBennett are both from Covington, Georgia, according to a charging affidavit.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who received phone calls on May 30 from a caller claiming to be “Sgt. Miley” is asked to contact the FCSO Communications Center by calling 386-313-4911.

“If you received a phone call by someone claiming to be a sheriff’s office employee, specifically claiming to be Sgt. Miley, I encourage you to contact us and file a report,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will never call you and ask for money to avoid being arrested. Instead, we will just take you to the Green Roof Inn where you can post a bond if you are truly wanted.”

Staly encouraged anyone who is unsure of the identity of a caller claiming to be a deputy to call the sheriff’s office at 386-313-4911 to verify their claim before following directions.

“If you received a call like this yesterday, your information could become valuable evidence in this investigation,” added Bunnell Police Chief David Brannon. “I emphasize that no police officer or sheriff’s office employee will call you and ask for money, gift cards, cryptocurrency, or any other form of payment to avoid arrest.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida woman out $10K after fake deputies threaten arrest