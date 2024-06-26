Flagler Tiger Bay Club hosting candidates in August primary at Palm Coast event Thursday

The Florida primary election is Aug. 20, but ballots will be mailed to voters who requested them starting in mid-July.

Voters will have a say in races for mayors and members of city and county councils, state lawmakers and even Congress in the Florida primary election Aug. 20, but for many, the decision-making will come sooner than that.

The first mail ballots can be expected to arrive at homes by mid-July.

With all of that in mind, the Flagler Tiger Bay Club is hosting an event Thursday where voters can meet with candidates in person and later vote in a straw poll conducted by the Flagler County Supervisor of Elections, who will also be conducting voter registration at the event.

There is no cost to attend. Food will be available for purchase from Chick-fil-A.

The Local and State Candidate Meet & Greet starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

The Flagler Tiger Bay Club is a nonpartisan political organization that brings in speakers for monthly lunches. Florida House Speaker Paul Renner was a recent guest.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Flagler Tiger Bay hosts candidate meetup Thursday in Palm Coast