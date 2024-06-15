Flagler sheriff, Volusia County councilman, Daytona Beach mayor among Friday's winners

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, shown at a news conference in May, has won reelection after his lone opponent, Larry Jones, dropped out. The qualifying period for candidates ended at noon Friday.

Because Friday is one of those rare days with winners but no losers, some 2024 candidates can breathe easy: their election is already over.

Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry, Volusia County Councilman Troy Kent and Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly all won reelection, as no one filed to challenge them prior to the Friday noon qualifying deadline.

Volusia County Councilman Troy Kent celebrates after being sworn into office in January 2023. Kent won a second term Friday when no one opposed him for the District 4 seat.

So did most of the other "charter" officers, including property appraisers Larry Bartlett of Volusia and James Gardner Jr. of Flagler; election supervisors Lisa Lewis (Volusia) and Kaiti Lenhart (Flagler); Flagler Clerk of Courts Tom Bexley; and tax collectors Will Roberts (Volusia) and Shelly Edmonson (Flagler).

Meanwhile, Wendy Anderson won reelection to her seat on the Volusia County Soil & Water Conservation District, while three candidates for West Volusia Hospital Authority won their races without opposition: incumbent Judy Craig and newcomers Jennifer Moore and Rakeem "Ray" Ford.

Three members of the Daytona Beach City Commission won reelection Friday after they were unopposed at the qualifying deadline. Mayor Derrick Henry, seated, center, and standing just behind him Commissioners Stacy Cantu, left, and Paula Reed, right, will serve another term, while Ken Strickland, standing, far right, faces a challenge from Nicholas Edgar.

Kent, 49, of Ormond Beach said he was "extremely surprised" to have no competition.

"The first feeling I have is I am humbled by the support of the District 4 residents in Volusia County, and it is an honor to be the county councilman (for District 4) and vice chairman," he said. "I pledge to continue to do exactly what I pledged two years ago, which was always be a hard worker, be available to my constituents, make decisions based on common sense and ― last but not least ― continue to give Volusia County back to the residents."

To Kent, giving Volusia County back to residents means, among other things, not charging residents a fee to drive and park on the beach, he said. Kent said residents already pay for the beach through their taxes.

The proposal to change beach driving and parking fees is expected to come to the County Council for discussion this summer, he said.

Kent also shared some thoughts for other officials who won because no challengers filed to run:

"Keep your foot on the gas pedal. Keep doing great things for your community because it's an absolute honor to be a public servant and to be able to have a seat at the table," he said.

City council, commission winners

Here's a list of other city officials who won re-election Friday:

DAYTONA BEACH CITY COMMISSION: Stacy Cantu and Paula Reed.

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES CITY COMMISSION: Mark Card, Stephan Dembinsky and Michael Politis.

DEBARY CITY COUNCIL: William Sell and Jim Pappalardo.

DELAND CITY COMMISSION: Daniel Reed.

EDGEWATER CITY COUNCIL: Robert Wilkie IV.

HOLLY HILL MAYOR and CITY COMMISSION: John Penney, Jeffrey DeLanoy.

LAKE HELEN CITY COMMISSION: Roger Eckert, Charlene Bishop.

OAK HILL CITY COMMISSION: Carrie Werning.

ORANGE CITY COUNCIL; Dana Knight, Harold Grimm, Alexander Tiamson., Lisa Richardson.

ORMOND BEACH CITY COMMISSION: Lori Tolland, Travis Sargent, Harold Briley.

PONCE INLET TOWN COUNCIL: Bill Milano.

SOUTH DAYTONA MAYOR and CITY COUNCIL: William Hall, Brandon Young, Eric Sander.

EAST FLAGLER MOSQUITO CONTROL DISTRICT: Mike Martin.

August, November races emerge, evolve

There were some late qualifiers in both Volusia and Flagler counties for the Aug. 20 primary and Nov. 5 general elections. Here's a look at those races.

Onetime Volusia County Councilwoman Deb Denys entered the County Council chair race and qualified, making it a four person-race come Aug. 20, also involving incumbent Chair Jeff Brower and challengers Don Burnette and Randy Dye.

David Shoar, former St. Johns County sheriff, entered the Florida Senate District 7 Republican primary against Tom Leek and Gerry James.

Mackenzie Quinn entered the race for Volusia County Clerk of Court. She's a Democrat and will await the primary winner in a race between longtime incumbent Laura Roth and newcomer John Flemm. Her entry into the race closes the GOP primary so only Republican voters can choose between Roth and Flemm.

Steve Miller jumped into the Volusia County Council District 2 race against incumbent Matt Reinhart.

DeLand City Commissioner Charles Paiva will be opposed by Harper Hill for Seat 2.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida election deadline passes; some Volusia, Flagler candidates win