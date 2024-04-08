Flagler Schools' Employee of the Year advances as finalist in Florida DOE program

James Sorrentino, an advisor at Buddy Taylor Middle School, was named one of five finalists for the Florida Department of Education's Employee of the Year Award, according to a Flagler Schools' press release.

Additionally, the State Board of Excellence recognized Old Kings Elementary School as a "School of Excellence," the release stated.

The Commissioner of Education is expected to name the Employee of the Year later this month. The state's Teacher of the Year will be named in July. Teacher of the Year finalists have not yet been released.

Flagler County Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore and Flagler County School Board members Colleen Conklin, Cheryl Massaro, Christy Chong and Will Fury with 2023-2024 Employee of the Year Jimmy Sorrentino of Buddy Taylor Middle School, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, during A Night of Legends at the Flagler Auditorium.

Flagler Schools recognized nominees for the district's teacher, employee and rookie of the year award at its annual Night of Legends Gala in January. Allison Kucharski, a second-grade teacher at Rymfire Elementary was recognized as the district's 2023-24 teacher of the year that evening.

According to the Florida Department of Education, Florida's School-Related Employee of the Year Program aims at recognizing individuals who make significant contributions to their schools and district. Any non-certified, non-instructional support person who works either full- or part-time — teachers' aides, library aides, bookkeepers, secretaries and clerks, bus drivers, food service staff, custodians, building maintenance workers, warehouse workers, mechanics, nurses, and office managers — is eligible for nomination, according to the Department of Education.

The last time a Flagler Schools employee was recognized in this program was in 2013 when Susan McVeigh, an exceptional student education parent specialist for the district, was named a finalist.

