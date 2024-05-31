Flagler health alert: Harmful blue-green algae toxins found in Dead Lake

Harmful blue-green algae toxins have been detected in Dead Lake at the Bull Creek boat ramp in western Flagler County, according to an alert from the Florida Department of Health in Flagler County.

The alert was triggered by a water sample taken Tuesday.

The Health Department advised the public to take the following precautions around Dead Lake:

Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercrafts, or come into contact with waters where there is a visible bloom.

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have any contact with algae, or discolored or unpleasant-smelling water.

Keep pets and livestock away from the area to avoid any contact with water. Waters where algae blooms are present are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should use an alternative source of water when algae blooms are present.

Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate toxins.

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts, and cook fish thoroughly.

Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

The test results of samples taken reported blooms can be viewed at Protecting Florida Together or on DEP’s Algal Bloom Dashboard.

What is Blue-Green Algae?

Blue-green algae is a common bacteria in Florida’s freshwater environments, according to the Florida Department of Health. "A bloom occurs when rapid growth of algae leads to an accumulation of individual cells that discolor water and often produce floating mats that emit unpleasant odors," the Health Department stated.

"Blue-green algae blooms can also appear as scum, foam or paint on the surface of the water in various colors," the Health Department stated.

Among factors contributing to blue-green algae blooms are sunny days, warm water, still water and excess nutrients. Blooms can appear year-round but are more frequent in summer and fall, according to the Health Department. Many types of blue-green algae can produce toxins. Blue-green algae may not always be visible as a bloom, but it can still be present in the water.

If you are wondering why its called Dead Lake, Flagler County Communications Coordinator Julie Murphy directed a reporter to the Flagler County Historical Society where a post states the waterbody got its name from "being the last stop on the steamboat trips down the St. John’s River, into a winding channel that leads to Crescent Lake and then to ‘Dead Lake’ as the last stop."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Flagler health alert: Harmful blue-green algae toxins in Dead Lake