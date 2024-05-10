Flagler County Sheriff's Office honors fallen officers at memorial service

With bagpipers, blue candles and red roses, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office held a memorial Wednesday night for law enforcement officers who were killed or died in the line of duty.

Sheriff Rick Staly said during the 2024 Flagler County Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Memorial Service at the Sheriff’s Office Operations Center in Bunnell that the community must honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“They put themselves in harm's way to protect others and uphold the rule of law,” Staly said. “They deserve our utmost respect and gratitude, and we will never forget their bravery and service.”

The solemn ceremony included reading the names of fallen law enforcement officers. With each name, a family member or representative would place a red rose on a yellow, star-shaped floral arrangement, which symbolized a gold badge. Toward the end of the ceremony, people in attendance held up an electric blue candle.

Staly said he survived being shot early in his own career in Orange County.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly speaks during the 2024 Flagler County Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Wednesday, May 9, 2024 in Bunnell.

“I know that I am one of the fortunate ones,” Staly said. "My experience made me extremely humble that I survived that fateful day and even more thankful for the service and sacrifice of our fallen heroes and their families that we recognize this evening.”

He said the families of fallen officers should know that they are not alone and will always have the community's support.

“We must always recognize the families of our fallen, standing with every fallen hero is a family that also bears the burden of their loss. Tonight, we acknowledge and thank the families of our fallen heroes for their sacrifice and resilience,” Staly said.

He said so far this year, 55 law enforcement officers have been killed nationwide. In Florida, one Florida Highway Patrol trooper and one K-9 have died, he said.

A Flagler County Sheriff's deputy stands by the patrol vehicle which belonged to Flagler County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Francesco "Frankie" Celico, who died in the line of duty on Sept. 9, 2011. The vehicle, which is signed by numerous people, was part of the 2024 Flagler County Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Wednesday, May 9, 2024.

“Law enforcement and correctional officers are the first responders. They're lifesavers. They’re decision makers,” Staly said. “They're the ones who wear the badge and stand between each of us and evil.“

He said that they are known as the “thin blue line” although the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office wears green.

The following six Flagler County Sheriff’s Office members were honored during the ceremony: Sheriff Perry Hall, Aug. 21, 1927; Deputy George “Son” Durrance, Aug. 24, 1927; Sheriff Homer Brooks, March 23, 1965; Deputy Charles “Chuck” Sease, July 5, 2003; Sgt. Francesco “Frankie” Celico, Sept. 9, 2011; Deputy 1st Class Paul Luciano, Aug. 26, 2021.

Also recognized during the service were Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Darrell Haywood Sr., Oct. 2, 2004; Bunnell Police Sgt. Dominic Guida, Nov. 9, 2021; and FBI Agent Daniel Alfin, Feb. 2, 2021.

Alfin is the son of Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, who attended the ceremony, which he said brings families together.

“It’s extremely important for all of us,” Alfin said. “It strengthens us all and it makes a statement about our community. This is what a good community does."

Daniel Alfin and fellow FBI agent Laura Schwartzenberger, 43, were fatally shot on Feb. 2, 2021, while trying to serve a warrant in a child pornography investigation in Sunrise in Broward County.

Alfin said he will be back for next year’s ceremony even though it brings up painful memories.

“I dread coming here again next year but I come knowing I can bond together with the other families and that strengthens us all,” Alfin said.

Bunnell Police Chief David Brannon said the ceremony was a good way of honoring fallen officers and their families.

Said Brannon: “It’s just a great opportunity to come together as a family again and honor their service and sacrifice.”

Flagler Beach Police Chief Matt Doughney also attended the memorial and wrote in an email that he appreciated the "fantastic turnout" at the event.

Doughney wrote: "Honoring and remembering those that gave all ensures that they’re not forgotten, and the support for their families was both heart-warning and endearing. A hero remembered is never forgotten; and we will never forget."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Flagler County Sheriff's Office honors fallen officers at memorial