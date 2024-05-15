Flagler County man faces 2nd DUI arrest after crashing his truck into woods, sheriff says

Deputies in Flagler County said a man is facing his second DUI charge after crashing his truck into the woods.

Deputies released body camera video of his arrest from Sunday.

Deputies say Nicholas Scarpa was driving recklessly on State Road 100 and refused to stop before crashing.

“It’s a miracle this impaired driver didn’t kill someone. He failed to maintain his lane and ultimately crashed his vehicle before he could finally be taken off the road,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time this reckless and drunk driver has made the poor decision to drive intoxicated.”

Investigators say Scarpa was previously arrested for DUI in August of 2021.

