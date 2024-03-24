Flagler County Deputies are searching for a missing man

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Florida Purple Alert for a missing man out of Palm Coast.

Samuel Mills, 21, was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Coral Reef Court North in Palm Coast, Florida, according to a news release.

FCSO said Mills was last seen wearing an orange and blue shirt.

Mills is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes, FDLE said.

Law enforcement said he may be traveling in a 2007 black Nissan X-Terra with the Florida tag JD995K.

Anyone with information about Mills or who knows his location, contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-491.

