Flagler Beach Police looking for suspect in shooting, victim hospitalized, roads reopened

Flagler Beach Police are looking for a suspect in a Sunday shooting that injured one person and blocked traffic for hours, according to law enforcement.

The shooting was reported at about 6:38 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Flagler Avenue, police said. One person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspected shooter fled the scene. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office was assisting Flagler Beach Police in the investigation.

Police closed South Flagler Avenue from the Flagler Beach Fire Department to South Seventh Street. By 12:35 a.m. Monday, South Flagler Avenue had been reopened.

Few details have been given out by law enforcement. The names of the suspected shooter and the victim were not released. The shooting investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Flagler Beach Police looking for suspect in shooting, roads reopened