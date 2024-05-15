Flag lowering ceremony held to symbolize the upcoming closing of Hirschi High School

It was an emotional morning for the community of Hirschi High School on Wednesday as the flags were lowered during a ceremony to symbolize the closing of the school.

Hirschi High School Principal Doug Albus is handed the American flag during the school closing ceremony of Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

"When I first found out, I was just like this is just crazy. This can't be happening in Wichita Falls," Shana Polk, Hirschi Class of 1988, said.

"The more that they started reporting it on the news, the way more emotional that I got. I shed so many tears just even coming up to this week when I saw the Facebook post that they were going to lower the flags today," she said.

The Hirschi choir sings during the school closing ceremony of Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Cheerleaders, the choir and the Big Blue Band all performed after a moment of silence was observed as cadets lowered the American and Texas flags.

The American flag was then passed over to Hirschi High School Principal Doug Albus to symbolize closure of the school.

Crowd attendees clap and take videos during the school closing ceremony of Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Hirschi alumni, parents, students and other community members were in attendance, singing along to the band and showing their school spirit.

"It's definitely important for me to come out," Polk said. "This is where everything began for me back in 1988. I graduated and went into the field of education. So it was very important for me to come back and have that full circle moment."

Although the school itself will be closing, the saying still goes, "Once a Huskie, always a Huskie."

