Flag Day reminds us that the Stars & Stripes belong to all of us

The Sun shines through an American flag as another day comes to a close at Sippo Lake Park in Perry Township on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.

I can only speak for myself, but the sight of a Confederate battle flag being paraded through the halls of Congress on Jan. 6, 2020, broke something in me.

It was a desecration and a deliberate act meant to insult and provoke, otherwise it wouldn't have been brandished by a protester driven by a lie designed to upend the peaceful transfer of power.

June 14 marks Flag Day, a commemoration which isn't a federal holiday, but it matters in terms of how we see and define ourselves.

Flags have always served as shorthand for what the bearer believes. There isn't a person on this planet who doesn't recognize the American flag, the singular symbol of our power and responsibility as the leader of the free world.

When protesters marched toward Selma, Alabama, to demand their voting rights, one of the things which most infuriated their detractors was the sight of the marchers carrying American flags, the implication being that they had no right, no claim, to its ownership.

It's all the more reason why we all should embrace the symbol of a country which may be imperfect but whose underlying narrative is that of moving forward, always forward.

Because the First Amendment allows it, the American flag is sometimes burned as an expression of free speech, but the sight is nonetheless distressing and disturbing — which, of course, is the point. Here of late, the flag has been conscripted for all kinds of causes, from its colors being changed to support one group or another, to the imposition of a political leader's face on it, which is reminiscent of what is done in dictatorships.

Last month, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito came under criticism and scrutiny after it was reported that an American flag was flown upside-down — the international sign of distress — at his beach house following the certification of the 2020 election results.

The Revolutionary War-era "Appeal to Heaven" flag created to protest British rule also was spotted flying at Alito's residence.

Alito said the flags were the doing of his wife, who appears to have conflated distress with disagreement.

We know that every Supreme Court justice ever appointed has possessed political leanings of one kind or another, but we trust them to make their rulings based on our Constitution, not their religion, prejudices or politics. When they fail, the result is a Dred Scott, or Japanese-American internment camps.

You don't have to be an attorney to know this is a non-negotiable characteristic, which leads to the question: Who knowingly puts their spouse's judgeship at risk, just to make a political point?

Just because you may have a right to do it, does it mean you should?

In the months leading up to this year's presidential election, our landscape will likely become inundated with flags bearing political messages of all kinds. As it stands, some display obscenities with no regard or consideration for the children who might see them.

Our political divisions have become such that more than a few people have said they're hesitant to display the American flag for fear they'll be misidentified as extremists.

How in the world did we get here?

As the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. noted in his final and prophetic sermon, we have some difficult days ahead. But we should take comfort in remembering that it won't be the flag-burners or the jingoists who will choose which direction we take.

No, that decision still rests in the hands of the Great Middle, which is where the vast majority of Americans have always lived.

They will determine whether the American flag will continue to represent all of us, or whether it simply becomes another relic and a warning for what happens when a people neglect to preserve, protect and defend the miraculous symbol of self-governance, equality and freedom.

Charita M. Goshay is a Canton Repository staff writer and member of the editorial board. Reach her at 330-580-8313 or charita.goshay@cantonrep.com. On Twitter: @cgoshayREP

