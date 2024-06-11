Flag Day celebration slated for Friday

Flag Day, a national observance, commemorates the adoption of the United States flag June 14, 1777.

The seventh annual Flag Day celebration for Cherokee County has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Hazel Tilton Park in Jacksonville.

The event, organized by the Cherokee County Historical Commission, will feature the 48 Star Flag, which flew from 1912 to 1953, special music, recognitions and a guest speaker.

During the program, the Little, Hill and McGaughey families will be recognized for their ancestors’ service during World War I. The family members will receive certificates of appreciation, along with flags to place at the graves of their ancestors.

Local cemetery groups will be honored for their work in preserving the memories of those who served under the 48 Star Flag.

Guest speaker Sen. Robert Nichols will address the importance of the preservation of the Battleship Texas and its current status.

The public is invited to attend the Flag Day event, fly a flag, sing “You’re a Grand Old Flag,” enjoy a picnic and tour the Vanishing Texana Museum, which is also located on park grounds and will be open following the ceremony.