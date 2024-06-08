Flag City Honor Flight's June 11 mission honors veterans

Hosted by Flag City Honor Flight, last year, more than 80 veterans were honored with a one-day plane trip to the nation’s monuments and memorials. The event celebrates the brave men and women who served from the WWII, Korean and Vietnam war eras.

Findlay, OHIO — Taking 91 veterans to Washington, D.C. is the focus for Flag City Honor Flight's (FCHF) 27th mission. On June 11, the team will leave from Toledo Express Airport for a one-day trip of a lifetime.

Their schedule includes visits to the Iwo Jima Memorial, Korean Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, WWII Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.

Flag City Honor Flight Inc. is a 100% volunteer-run 501c3 organization dedicated to providing veterans in Northwest Ohio, and surrounding areas, with the opportunity to visit war memorials.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

The veterans do not pay to fly. Annual flights are supported by charitable donations.

After spending the day in Washington, D.C., the group is expected to return at 8:30 p.m. to Grand Air Hangar, 11777 W. Airport Service Road in Swanton, Ohio.

The public is invited to attend the welcome home celebration and are encouraged to wave flags, cheer loudly and shake hands with returning veterans.

There are two remaining flights scheduled for this year — September 10 and November 12.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Flag City Honor Flight set for June 11