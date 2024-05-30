Fla. Woman's Ex Charged After She Allegedly Finds Hidden Camera in Daughter's Bedroom

John J. Butler was arrested on charges related to video voyeurism and taken to Marion County jail on Wednesday, May 22

Marion County Sheriffs Office John Butler

A Florida man has been arrested and charged with video voyeurism on accusations he installed hidden video cameras in his ex-girlfriend's home inside her daughter's bathroom and bedroom.

According to a statement posted to Facebook, John J. Butler was arrested on video voyeurism charges on Wednesday, May 22, and taken to Marion County Jail after his ex-girlfriend found a video camera installed in an electrical outlet in her daughter's bathroom on Friday, May 17, and alerted police.

Officers arrived at her home and confirmed the existence of the device — a small camera with a lens that was facing the shower and toilet.

Upon their first visit, the woman alleged to officers that her ex, Butler, 58, had lived with them for a period of time during their relationship.

The Ocala Police Department (OPD) returned to the home again on Sunday, May 19, regarding a second camera that someone had found in the unidentified daughter's bedroom. Per the statement, the camera was disguised as a wi-fi router. Someone alleged to police that Butler had installed the router in the home years ago.

An investigation began, and police established probable cause to arrest Butler for allegedly "installing the hidden cameras in areas where privacy is to be expected" – also called video voyeurism – on May 22, according to the statement. He was taken to Marion County Jail after refusing to cooperate in a police interview, the statement alleges.

It's not immediately clear if Butler has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

