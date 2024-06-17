Fla. Teen Fatally Shoots Parents, Injures Sheriff’s Deputy Before Dying During Standoff

"The monster we encountered this evening is responsible for not only injuring our deputy but also killing his own mother and father," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Authorities at the scene in Tampa, Fla.

A Florida teenager fatally shot his parents and injured a sheriff’s deputy before being killed during a standoff with authorities.

On Saturday June 15, just after 11 p.m., deputies responded to a home in Tampa on a report of a shooting, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The caller, later identified as Rebecca Ann Themelis, 48, said her husband, Christos Byron Themelis, 51, had been shot, authorities said. While on the call, dispatchers reported hearing shots being fired.

When they arrived, deputies found the suspected gunman, Christos Alexander Themelis, Jr., 19, and his mother Rebecca outside of the home, the release states. The sheriff’s office said the suspect then shot his mother and began shooting at five deputies, one of whom suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

The deputies returned fire, prompting the suspect to barricade himself inside the home. When law enforcement teams went inside the home, they found the suspect dead.

According to the sheriff’s office, the wounded deputy, identified as 26-year-old Shane McGough, was expected to survive after undergoing surgery the following day.

“The monster we encountered this evening is responsible for not only injuring our deputy but also killing his own mother and father," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the release.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"Our deputies responded to a chaotic scene and immediately put themselves in harm's way to protect our community. Without our deputy's quick and skillful response, an entire neighborhood would have been in danger."

While authorities have yet to share a motive for the deadly shooting, Chronister said law enforcement had been called to the home 10 times previously, pertaining to mental health services and violence against the suspect’s parents, WFLA reports. The sheriff added that there was an active risk protection order against the suspect, per the outlet.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, per policy.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.