Fla. Man Accused of Adopting Dog from Shelter, Decapitating Animal the Next Day

Domingo Rodriguez is charged with animal cruelty

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Domingo Rodriguez and his dog, Dexter

A Florida man was charged with animal cruelty after his dog was found decapitated in a park.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Domingo Rodriguez after the body of a dog was found floating in a mangrove in Fort DeSoto Park.

The dog, a 4-year-old bulldog mix named Dexter, was found wrapped in plastic on May 14 and had a microchip, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities learned the dog had been adopted from Pinellas County Animal Services by Rodriguez just days before it was found dead.

The sheriff’s office said deputies spoke to Rodriguez, 66, who allegedly told them he thought the dog ran away on the night of May 10, but admitted to traveling to Fort DeSoto Park on May 11. Police said Rodriguez gave “several inconsistent statements.”

Rodriguez was charged with animal cruelty and disposal of bodies of dead animals and has since been released from custody on bond.

It is not immediately clear if he entered a plea or retained an attorney.



