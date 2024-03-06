FKA Twigs ad campaign was not sexually explicit, watchdog says in U-turn

The Calvin Klein poster of FKA Twigs that the advertising watchdog described as sexually explicit before reversing the ruling - ASA/PA WIRE

A Calvin Klein poster featuring FKA Twigs was not sexually explicit because the musician was “confident and in control”, the advertising watchdog has said after banning the original campaign.

The Advertising Standards Authority had said that the original poster, released in January, depicted the British singer-songwriter as a “stereotypical sexual object”.

It showed the 36-year-old wearing a denim shirt drawn halfway around her body, leaving the side of her buttocks and half of one breast exposed with text reading: “Calvins or nothing.”

The ASA banned the advert after receiving complaints that the images used were “overly sexualised”, offensive and irresponsible because they objectified women and were inappropriately displayed.

Musician defended poster against complaints

The artist, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, challenged the complaints in an Instagram post, saying: “I do not see the ‘stereotypical sexual object’ that they have labelled me. I see a beautiful strong woman of colour whose incredible body has overcome more pain than you can imagine.”

She thanked Calvin Klein for giving her the “space to express myself exactly how I wanted to”.

Backing down on its original ruling, the ASA said that it reviewed its original ruling in light of “the significant strength of public feelings, including views expressed by FKA Twigs”.

In a statement, it added: “The specific focus of our review was whether we had reached the right decision about the poster ad featuring the singer FKA Twigs. In our previous ruling we judged that, because the ad used nudity and centred on her physical features rather than the clothing she was wearing, it presented FKA Twigs as a stereotypical sexual object.

“After careful thought, our Council, the independent jury that decides whether UK ads break the rules, considers that the image was not sexually explicit, that the ad presented FKA Twigs as confident and in control and, therefore, that she had not been objectified.”

Ban on advert remains in place

However, the ASA maintained its ruling that the image was “overtly sexual” and unsuitable for display in an untargeted medium. As a result, the ban on the advert remains in place.

Two other images from the same campaign, featuring Kendall Jenner, the model and influencer, were deemed inoffensive by the ASA.

The first showed her side on, topless with her hands held across her bare chest, and a pair of jeans on her bottom half. The second had her lying on her back, wearing underwear and pulling down a pair of jeans past her hips.

A Calvin Klein spokesman said that both models had collaborated with the fashion house to produce the images and had approved them before publication.

