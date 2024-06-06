‘Fixer to Fabulous’ lawsuit could face delay after Northwest Arkansas tornadoes

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Benton County couple’s lawsuit against companies owned by HGTV stars could be delayed after recent storms in Northwest Arkansas, according to court documents.

Matthew and Sarah McGrath sued Jupiter Rentals and Marrs Construction in February 2023, companies owned by Dave Marrs, who co-stars in HGTV’s “Rock the Block” and “Fixer to Fabulous” with his wife Jenny.

The couple’s lawsuit claims the Marrs’ companies worked on a house for them, only to realize later it had multiple problems, including a “critical safety issue” with the home’s deck.

The Marrs claimed the couple would not allow the companies to repair the home, but made an effort to do so.

A settlement in the lawsuit was not reached after multiple failed attempts at court-ordered mediation. A filing in October 2023 by the plaintiffs said one attempt “failed utterly.”

A motion for extension was filed on June 4 by the plaintiffs asking that the discovery deadline set for June 24, which the two parties are bound to, be pushed back.

The McGraths claim in the filing that due to the tornadoes that ripped through Benton County on Memorial Day weekend, leaving numerous businesses and homes affected, contractors “will be unusually busy for the next few weeks to come.”

The new proposed deadline is July 15.

The filing goes on to say that the defendants are not willing to consent to an extension and claims while the extension may not affect the defendants, the plaintiffs “will be dramatically prejudiced to the extent of being potentially unable to present the merits of their case” if they cannot supplement their expert’s report by the deadline.

The McGraths noted in the filing that they have no objection to adjusting other deadlines if the extension is granted.

A pretrial hearing is currently set for September 5 with the five-day jury trial scheduled to begin September 23 at the Benton County Courthouse.

