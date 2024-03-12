‘Fix our lights’: Murray neighborhood without streetlights for months, wants a solution

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — On Monday, police arrested two people for allegedly stealing mail out of residents’ mailboxes in a neighborhood right next to Woodstock Elementary School.

It’s the same neighborhood that’s had broken streetlights for months. Residents are now saying they believe the dark streets are connected to an increase in crime.

Residents say they’ve reported it to multiple organizations — but they’re still in the dark.

READ NEXT: Utah National Guard leaves on largest deployment in a decade

Rainsborough Road in Murray is home to a happy neighborhood. At least, that’s what residents like Coleen Paderewski say. She has lived there for 42 years, but recently, she’s been looking at it in a new light.

“We’ve had issues with the lighting not being able to get repaired,” Paderewski told ABC4.com. “It started with one light out, and that was reported. And then we started getting the finger pointing back and forth. We currently have five lights out.”

The first light went out in June, residents say, and they said the first step they took was to call Murray City — but they couldn’t figure out who was in charge.

“There was a conflict between them over who was responsible,” Roger Kincaid, a resident of the neighborhood for two and a half years, said.

But a conflict between whom? Rocky Mountain Power and Murray City.

“Murray City’s response is that, ‘Oh, we’re not in charge of the lighting here in Murray City.’ They pointed their fingers at Rocky Mountain Power,” Paderewski said. “Their response was, ‘No, it’s Murray City.'”

ABC4.com reached out to both Murray City and Rocky Mountain Power. The power company said it has communicated with residents and visited the neighborhood.

Rocky Mountain Power said that, based on the history of streetlight service in the housing development, the company does not own the light. Instead, the company says the responsibility falls on the homeowner’s association.

Murray City said it is aware of what’s happening, and told ABC4.com that there is no record of who is responsible for lights in the area. They do, however, say they are working to solve it.

In the meantime, residents say they want the lights fixed.

“Fix our lights … we want to be living in the light,” Paderewski said. “We want our children safe in the neighborhood.”

Some residents say they have seen an increase of crime in the neighborhood since the lights went out, and ABC4.com was told Murray City spoke with the HOA on Monday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.