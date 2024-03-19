Five years with no tax increase for Morris County budget. Here's how they did it

Morris County residents who see an increase in their tax bill this year won't be able to blame their county government.

For the fifth straight year, the Morris County Board of County Commissioners is touting an annual budget that comes with no increase in property taxes. The board introduced the $365.3 million spending plan at its meeting last week, with public comment sessions to follow on March 27 and April 10. If all goes as planned, a final vote would be held on April 10 as well.

“Despite state mandates driving up costs and hikes in expenses that are out of our control, such as health care costs, Morris County is again introducing a thoughtful, fiscally responsible budget," said Deborah Smith, chair of the commissioners' Budget Committee.

This year's budget comes in at nearly $20 million more than last year's approved budget of $343.5 million. Growing tax ratables and "prudent fiscal management" were employed by the board to overcome rising costs, the commissioners said in this year's budget announcement.

A look at the spending plan shows ratables − the total value of taxable property in the county − increased from $107.6 billion in 2023 to $117 in 2024.

Funding from the Biden administration's American Rescue Plan Act − allocated to cover capital expenses and available for 2023 through 2025 − also continues to reduce the county’s future borrowing needs.

The budget presentation shows the tax rate going down from 25 cents per $100 of the assessed value of a home to 24 cents per $100. The median value of an owner-occupied home in Morris County was about $532,000 as of 2022, according to county data.

Where Morris County tax dollars go

Overseen by the commissioners, county taxes funds a variety of services including the operations of the Morris County Courthouse, the sheriff's department, the Morris County jail, educational programs through the County College of Morris and Morris County School of Technology and public works projects, which include repaving and maintenance of roads and bridges.

The budget also provides funding for the county park system − the state's largest, by acreage − as well as the park police, the commissioners said.

The budget proposal prioritizes investments in public safety, infrastructure, education and economic development, and expands services to veterans, the budget announcement stated. The largest chunk of the spending plan - $91.3 million or 25% of the total budget - goes to employee benefits. Public safety came in second at $77.8 million, or 21.3% of the budget. A complete breakdown of the budget is available online.

"It addresses our obligation as county commissioners to provide the services our residents require and deserve," Smith said in the statement. "It makes the investments necessary to keep Morris County the premier county in New Jersey, and yet it still enables us to keep the tax rate flat."

In addition to parkland, the county Preservation Trust Fund represents totals of $169 million spent on farmland preservation, $295 million for open space preservation, $50 million for historic preservation, $100 million on flood mitigation and $5 million in trail design and construction, Commissioner John Krickus said.

While it varies by town, school taxes generally account for about 53% of a New Jersey resident's total property tax levy, with 29% going to the municipal level and 18% to the county, according to a report by the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants, New Jersey Realtors and the Association of Municipal Assessors of NJ.

The commissioners also recently released their $35 million capital spending plan for 2024, including $16.5 million for road resurfacing and $14 million for job-training centers at the County College of Morris and Morris County School of Technology.

Morris County budget highlights

The Commissioners' announcement highlighted several other departments and programs covered by the budget. They include:

More than $24 million to support education, including career training at the county college and the Morris County Vocational School District.

A record $900,000 invested in Economic Development and Tourism, with $100,000 for planning Morris County’s celebration of the American Revolution.

$9 million to support the Morris County Park Commission (20,455 acres)

Adding $300,000 to homeless services provided by the Office of Temporary Assistance, part of a total of $38.1 million for Human Services and Health Services.

The introduced 2024 Budget also includes the 2024 Capital Spending Plan initially presented in December, putting nearly $35 million toward many projects, among them road resurfacing, improving intersections replacing bridges in the county and maintaining county facilities.

