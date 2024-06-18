Five years after last spin, Seaside Heights carousel is back, ready for rides

SEASIDE HEIGHTS - The Seaside Heights historic carousel is ready to start spinning at last.

The public will be able to ride the restored Floyd L. Moreland Carousel starting 6 p.m. July 3, the height of the tourist season at the Jersey Shore.

"It's very exciting," Mayor Anthony Vaz said. "It was a long road, (but) in fairness into the public, it wasn’t a road that you could just rubberstamp and fix it in a day."

It's been more than four years since the carousel was taken apart for restoration. The public last had a chance to ride the carousel in early April 2019, when it was still located at Casino Pier.

The borough received its state permit to operate the ride last week, following an inspection.

Seaside Heights acquired it in 2017 after agreeing to swap 1.36 acres of beach with Casino Pier, allowing the rebuilding of the pier on the sand after it was badly damaged by Superstorm Sandy.

The carousel is named after Ortley Beach resident Dr. Floyd L. Moreland, who oversaw the restoration of the badly deteriorated ride in the 1980s. His friends and family members spent countless weekends inside the then-unheated carousel building in the offseason, painstakingly repairing the historic structure.

Seaside Heights’ carousel has come home after extensive repairs and has been reassembled.

"We’re very excited about it. We know the public is excited about it," Vaz said. He said a ride supervisor has been hired to oversee the carousel's complicated machinery, and the borough has advertised for ride operators to work in the carousel pavilion — next to the boardwalk between Sampson and Carteret avenues — where the ride is housed.

The borough is planning two grand opening ceremonies, on June 28 and June 29, for dignitaries, volunteers involved in the restoration and those who assisted in helping raise funds to restore the ride, including the Seaside Heights Historical Society.

The carousel was painstakingly reassembled in the pavilion on the north end of the boardwalk during the summer and early fall of 2023. The carousel pavilion will also feature a museum on Seaside Heights history. Vaz said a portion of the museum will be open this summer; the larger museum will open later.

Workers prepare to uncover the panels that will form the interior wall of the carousel, hiding the motor that makes it revolve. Seaside Heights’ carousel has come home after extensive repairs and has been reassembled.

It was restored by Carousels & Carvings, an Ohio company that is one of only two businesses in the U.S. that restores old merry-go-rounds. The ride spent about 18 months in Ohio.

It includes more than 50 wooden horses, as well as two chariots, two camels, one lion and one tiger.

Built in 1910, the ride was originally located at Burlington Island Park near the Delaware River. A 1928 fire destroyed most of that amusement park but only damaged the carousel. It was fixed, disassembled and moved to Seaside Heights during the Great Depression.

G.A. Dentzel and Charles I.D. Looff were pioneer carousel manufacturers from the late 19th and early 20th centuries. At least 18 figures — more than a dozen horses, a lion and a tiger — on the Seaside carousel were made by Dentzel between the 1890s and 1910 in Philadelphia, according to a carousel history compiled by the Seaside Park Historical Society. Other figures on the ride were made by Looff.

The wooden animals are carefully laid out on blankets around the carousel to keep them from damage until the are installed. Seaside Heights’ carousel has come home after extensive repairs and has been reassembled.

In 2014, Casino Pier's owners, the Storino family, announced that they planned to sell the merry-go-round, as ridership had declined and maintenance costs were high. That's when Seaside Heights moved to acquire it, bolstered by public support for its preservation.

If the borough had not acted, it is likely the ride's animals would have been auctioned off individually. Seaside Heights paid over $1 million for restoration of the machine, and another $2.3 million for the new pavilion to house it (in both cases, assisted by grants — $750,000 from Green Acres for the building, and $750,000 in matching grants from the New Jersey Historic Trust for the carousel itself).

Four of the carousel horses were so badly damaged that they needed repair and repainting by Marie DeSaules. Seaside Heights’ carousel has come home after extensive repairs and has been reassembled.

Moreland has visited the refurbished carousel, viewing the horse named after him. The merry-go-round returned to the borough in July 2023, after being refurbished at Carousels & Carvings.

Local artist Marie deSaules sanded and then repainted several of the horses that had sustained damage over the years.

Jean Mikle covers Toms River, Seaside Heights and several other Ocean County towns. She's also passionate about the Shore's storied music scene. Contact her: @jeanmikle, jmikle@gannettnj.com.

