Five workers missing in explosion at Oklahoma drilling site: sheriff's office

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Five workers were missing in a gas explosion on Monday at an Oklahoma drilling site controlled by Red Mountain Operating Co, local officials said.

The blast occurred at around 9 a.m. (10 a.m. Eastern) near Quinton, Oklahoma, according to a spokeswoman for the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office. She could not confirm whether there were any casualties.

The explosion occurred while the company was drilling a new well, according to Matt Skinner, spokesman for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC).

Boots & Coots, Halliburton’s well control and prevention service, had been called in to control and fire and well, and two people from the OCC were also on the scene, he said.







