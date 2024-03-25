Five things to know to start your week, including deadlines for low-income assistance

Here are five things to know to start your week.

Deadline approaching to file complaints with BOR

LANCASTER – The deadline to file a complaint against the valuation of real property is April 1.

This deadline has been moved due March 31 falling on a Sunday.

Property owners who do not agree with the valuation of their real property can file a complaint with the Board of Revision (BOR). Visit https://bit.ly/FFCoBOR to access forms for filing a complaint or to view the BOR casefiles for 2024.

The BOR consists of a representative from the Auditor’s Office, Commissioner’s Office, and Treasurer’s Office.

If you have any questions regarding the Board of Revision, contact the Auditor’s Real Estate Office at740-652-7030.

Mayor McDaniel to appear at Community Improvement sessions

LANCASTER -- The Lancaster Community Development Department will host Mayor Don McDaniel at the Community Improvement 101 sessions in April.

Attendees will be able to discuss issues concerning their homes and neighborhoods with the mayor, as well as members of the Community Development Department.

The sessions will take place at 11 a.m. April 2 and 6:30 pm April 4 on the third floor of the Fairfield County District Library Main Branch. Reservations are requested but not required, by calling 740-687-6663.

HEAP Winter Crisis Program deadline approaching

The Ohio Department of Development and Lancaster Fairfield County Community Action Agency will help income eligible Ohioans stay warm during the cold winter months. The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program helps income-eligible Ohioans pay their heating bills and can assist with fuel tank placement, fuel tank testing, and furnace repair. The program ends on March 28.

To apply for the program, clients are required to complete a phone appointment with Lancaster Fairfield Community Action Agency. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 740-777-9055 or online at https://app.capappointments.com/.

When applying for the program, applicants must provide the following documentation.

Income verification for the last 30 days

If self-employed, agency self-employment form, and most recently filed tax forms and schedules, or most recent IRS Account Transcript.

If seasonally employed, the last 12 months of paystubs are needed or agency seasonal employment form.

Social Security cards, birth certificates, or other proof of citizenship documents for all household members

Social Security numbers for all members of household.

Most recent gas and electric bills, propane/fuel oil invoice (even if assistance is not needed for both services).

If disabled, proof of disability

If zero income, need to know how you have been maintaining your household. (Food stamps, Metropolitan Housing, letter of support if receiving monetary assistance from someone outside the household, etc.) Need to complete agency self-employment form.

HEAP application(can be obtained from the agency or at faircaa.org/heap)

Households can start their applications at https://development.ohio.gov/individual/energy-assistance/energy-assistance/, but must make an appointment for a phone interview.

Eligible households can receive up to $175 if they are a customer of a regulated utility, or $750 if they are a customer of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipalities. The assistance is applied directly to their electric and/or gas bill. Households can also receive assistance with a bulk fuel/wood/coal benefit if have less than 25% remaining. The maximum benefit for bulk fuels is $1200 and the maximum benefit for coal and wood is $650. Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four the annual income must be at or below $52,500.00.

For more information about the features of the Winter Crisis Program and what is needed to apply, contact Lancaster Fairfield Community Action at 740-653-4146. To be connected to your local Energy Assistance provider visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or call (800) 282-0880.

Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program deadline soons

The Ohio Department of Development and Lancaster-Fairfield Community Action Agency is assisting income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills. The program ends on March 28.

To apply for the program, clients are required to contact Lancaster-Fairfield Community Action Agency.Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

Copies of their most recent water/wastewater bills;

Copay for sanitation charges and penalties for sanitation charges

A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member;

Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members;

Proof of disability (if applicable)

For more information about the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, contact the Agency at 740-653-4146. For contact information of your local Energy Assistance provider, call (800)282-0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance), or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.

Kindergarten registration

Lancaster City Schools are offering families the opportunity to complete the kindergarten registration process entirely online, no in-person registration is required. Lancaster City Schools' Kindergarten Registration 2024-2025 started on Feb. 26. Make sure your child's spot is reserved by completing our convenient online registration: https://www.lancaster.k12.oh.us/post-detail/~board/lancaster-city-school-district/post/kindergarten-registration-starts-february-26-2024

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Deadlines for BOR complaints, HEAP assistance and more are approaching