Five takeaways from the Bernalillo County Commission meeting

Jun. 12—The Bernalillo County Commission approved an employee bargaining agreement, property purchases and a decision on county manager candidate finalists this week.

Here are five takeaways from Tuesday's commission meeting:

1. The county is buying more property for future housing

Bernalillo County is using state grant funding to land bank for future affordable housing projects, according to county spokeswoman Melissa Smith.

The commissioners approved spending $725,274 to buy land at the corner of Fourth Street NW and Vineyard NW and authorized buying land at 10705 Central NE for $560,000.

During the May 14 commission meeting, the commissioners approved buying two other properties with the same goal: a plot at 704 Wyoming NE for $1.1 million and a property at the northwest corner of Alvarado SE and Acoma for $498,000.

2. Commission narrows county manager candidates

The commissioners voted to narrow the 10 county manager applicants down to three: Cindy Chavez, Marcos Gonzales and Joseph Lessard.

The county manager is the top administrator for the county. The current county manager is retiring and the commission plans to pick a new one by the end of the month.

The commission has scheduled a public meeting for June 18, when the three candidates can "share their vision for Bernalillo County," Commission Chair Barbara Baca said in a statement. The candidates can make their case to the public during the forum about they are the best fit. Two of the candidates are out of state and might attend the forum virtually. The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. in the Commission Chambers at Alvarado Square, 415 Silver SW.

3. The commissioners want Albuquerque Public Schools to have a voice

The commissioners approved a resolution to create a Local Government Coordinating Commission. This replaces the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Government Commission, an intergovernmental commission that discusses long-range goals and community needs.

Creating a new body gives the Albuquerque Public Schools a vote on the intergovernmental commission.

"Over the years, we have partnered with APS to address shared challenges and solutions, and this year as we make recommendations regarding the opioid settlement funding, we need APS expertise and participation," Commissioner Adriann Barboa said.

4. County employees voice concerns about a behavioral health ordinance

Commissioners Barboa and Eric Olivas are working on a proposed behavioral health ordinance that would create a Behavioral Health Authority meant to unify the county's behavioral health services.

Two Bernalillo County employees who work in behavioral health spoke during public comment to voice their concerns about the proposed ordinance. Several of their colleagues stood in solidarity as the employees spoke.

Victoria Gurule, a certified peer support worker, said she was reluctant to speak "out of fear of retaliation." Gurule said she is concerned about the proposed 'no wrong door model.'

"Staff are assaulted, and we're threatened daily. However, we continue to show up because we care about the demographic we serve," she said. "The 'no wrong door' model, opening our doors to everyone in crisis or under the influence, will put every staff member at risk and create a liability for Bernalillo County."

Olivas said that the 'no wrong door' approach will not mean keeping people at any facility regardless of their condition. Instead, it would be meant to make sure that if someone comes to a county facility, they get connected to the appropriate service, according to Olivas.

"This is about making sure that if someone walks into the wrong door, so to speak, they're led to the right door and not turned away," Olivas said.

The ordinance is expected to be voted on during the June 25 commission meeting.

5. Blue-collar union employees get a 10% raise

The County Commission approved a new bargaining agreement with the Bernalillo County blue-collar union employees Tuesday, giving them a 10% pay increase.

The new agreement with AFSCME Council 18, Local 1461 is the third union agreement with county employees approved recently by the commission.

In May, the commission approved bargaining agreements with Metropolitan Detention Center employees and Bernalillo County Sheriff's Deputies that also included 10% pay increases.

Over half of the county's 2,600 employees are part of a union.