Five students receive Graduate of Distinction honor at Pontiac Township High School

Pontiac Township High School has made a shift in recognizing students who have gone beyond the basic expectations in their four years of high school.

For the third year now, the school will recognize a group of students who achieve a high level of success through its Graduate of Distinction honor.

Students who qualify as a Graduate of Distinction have to do some community service work, get good grades, participate in activities outside of the classroom and show up to school almost every day.

Seniors must achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average on the 4.0 scale by the end of the first semester of their senior year. They also must participating in extra-curricular or co-curricular activities such as athletics or clubs. They must have excellent attendance and a clean discipline record. Student must also perform 70 hours of community service work during their high school years.

This year, five students given the title of Graduate of Distinction and awarded medals for their hard work.

Emma Donze

Emma Leigh Donze, daughter of Josh and Debi Donze of rural Pontiac, 3.664 GPA, will study psychology at Illinois State University, Normal.

Brianna Hilleary

Brianna Marie Hilleary, daughter of Mark and Cheryl Hilleary of rural Odell, 4.000 GPA, plans to study criminal justice at Western Illinois University, Macomb.

Bailey Masching

Bailey Grace Masching, daughter of Brian and Lindsay Masching of Pontiac, 4.000 GPA, will study education/speech and language pathology at the University of Illinois-Springfield, Springfield.

Payton Semmens

Payton Carol Semmens, daughter of Jeff and Billie Jo Semmens of Pontiac, 3.759 GPA, plans to study nursing at Illinois State University, Normal.

Aubrey Shepherd

Aubrey Lane Shepherd, daughter of Chad and Rebecca Shepherd of Pontiac, 4.000 GPA, will study pediatric nursing at Illinois State University, Normal.

This article originally appeared on Pontiac Daily Leader: Five Pontiac students given Graduate of Distinction honors