Five Strains Of Drug-Resistant Bacteria Found Inside The International Space Station

Illustration of 'Enterobacter' bacteria next to an image of the International Space Station over the planet Earth. More

Orbiting 250 miles above the Earth, the International Space Station (ISS) is home to a handful of scientists and astronauts constantly inhabiting the orbital outpost — and to a host of microbes that have taken up residence on board the research facility. Among these microbes, scientists have recently discovered five strains of Enterobacter — a drug-resistant hospital bug known to cause a series of dangerous infections, reports RT.

The fact that germs can be found on the ISS is hardly a revelation — “Where there are people, there are bacteria, even in space,” NASA stated a few years ago, when the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California, published a study on the microbes found in dust particles collected from the space station’s air filters.

Nevertheless, finding five different varieties of Enterobacter onboard the orbiting laboratory could pose a threat to future space station expeditions, especially given the drug-resistant profile of the bacterium strains.

