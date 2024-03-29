Five state law enforcement academy graduates headed to Flathead County

Mar. 29—The Montana Law Enforcement Academy graduated 61 new officers Tuesday, including five bound for agencies in Flathead County.

Among the March 26 graduates are Todd Hall of the Columbia Falls Police Department; Shelley Giebeig and Vincente Magana of the Flathead County Sheriff's Office; and Cole Gasner and Michael Stuhler of the Kalispell Police Department. Additionally, graduate Cedrik Matt is expected to serve with the Flathead Tribal Police.

"I'm confident that today's graduates are ready to face the challenges ahead of them as they begin their careers in law enforcement and I'm proud of what they have already accomplished," said Attorney General Austin Knudsen, who was on hand for the graduation ceremony, in a statement. "They will be on the front lines protecting our communities and I'm sure they will do so with integrity and courage."

In all, the 61 graduates are expected to join the ranks of some 36 agencies throughout the state. The academy provides basic and advanced training for state, county, city and tribal law enforcement officers across Montana.