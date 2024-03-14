Here are five spots in Des Moines for an enviable sunrise or sunset view

Take a deep breath and bask in cotton candy skies and golden light.

Des Moines has some enviable views when it comes to sunrises and sunsets.

But where exactly should you go?

Whether you’re taking a date out, taking in a moment to meditate or pursuing photography, here are five places in Des Moines to view a sunrise or sunset. These locations were chosen based on the potential to find higher ground or experience an unobstructed view.

MacRae Park and Gray’s Lake Park

Principal Park and the Iowa State Capitol as seen from the MacRae Park overlook at sunrise on Thursday morning, Sep. 3, 2020, in Des Moines.

These Des Moines parks are in close proximity to each other, so explore both and determine whether you prefer one over the other, or both. MacRae Park offers the EMC Overlook, a viewing platform that is perfect to take in the sights at any time of day. Or, park your car near the pedestrian bridge at Gray’s Lake Park. That’s where you’ll want to go for a stunning view of a sunrise or sunset.

Where: MacRae Park, 1021 Davis Ave., Des Moines and Gray’s Lake Park, 2101 Fleur Drive, Des Moines

High Trestle Trail Bridge

A handful of RAGBRAI 50 cyclists take a detour to the High Trestle Trail Bridge on Wednesday morning, July 26, 2023, outside of Madrid.

The 25-mile High Trestle Trail spans Ankeny, Madrid, Sheldahl, Slater and Woodward. But where you’ll want to see a sunrise or sunset is on the 13-story High Trestle Trail Bridge, an old railroad bridge.

Where: Several access points including at Hawkeye Park in Ankeny

Adventureland Park and Iowa State Fair

The giant Ferris wheel spins at Thrill Ville during East Side Night on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.

While not an option all yearlong, both might make for an especially unique way to experience the sunset, and here’s why. Adventureland will remain open on select days during its upcoming 50th season as late as 10 p.m., so visitors hanging around in the evening will certainly be present for a sunset. Then, hop rides that take you high in the sky such as Space Shot or Flying Viking. For a calmer sunset viewing experience, ride the Ferris wheel at Adventureland or at the Iowa State Fair. The fairgrounds close at midnight Aug. 8-17.

Where: Adventureland, 3200 Adventureland Drive, Altoona and Iowa State Fair, 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines

Iowa State Capitol

Bikers pass the steps of the Iowa State Capitol as they ride into Downtown Des Moines on day four of the 50th ride of RAGBRAI, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

The Iowa State Capitol is perched on a hill, providing visitors with stunning views of Des Moines. Explore the capitol’s grounds to position yourself in the best spot for either a sunrise or a sunset.

Where: 1007 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines

Saylorville Lake

Motorcyclists head north across a bridge over Saylorville Lake in Polk City on Saturday, June 14, 2019, during the fifth annual Roast and Ride.

It’s difficult to suggest one specific spot at the sprawling 26,000-acre Saylorville Lake Project, home to trails, campgrounds, boat launches and more. Lounge at one of the beaches or get on the water by renting a boat at the Saylorville Lake Marina and take in the scenery at this popular recreational spot just north of Des Moines.

Where: 5600 N.W. 78th Ave., Johnston

What time is the sunrise and sunset in Iowa?

Time in Des Moines:

It’d be easy if the sun rose and set at the exact same time every day all year, but that isn’t the case. So, you’ll have to do your own calculations to have the exact time or use tools such as the NOAA solar calculator to find the exact time the sun will rise, and set, in your location or visit the Old Farmer's Almanac website to use their sunrise and sunset calculator. The weather app on your smartphone may also provide the daily data.

More: Out with your pals? Doing some sightseeing? Head to these Des Moines spots to snap a selfie

Paris Barraza is a trending and general assignment reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at pbarraza@registermedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: When and where to get the best sunrise, sunset views in Des Moines