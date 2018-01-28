Five shot dead, one wounded at western Pennsylvania car wash

(Reuters) - Five people were killed and one was wounded after a gunman opened fire at a western Pennsylvania car wash early on Sunday, state police said. The attacker was believed to be among the dead.

Shots rang out about 2:40 a.m. at Ed's Car Wash in Melcroft, about 53 miles (85 km) southeast of Pittsburgh, police said.

The shooting at the coin-operated facility was still under investigation, and the motive was unknown, police said.

Pittsburgh television station WPXI reported the dead as three men and two women, but state police declined to confirm that information.

Five people were killed, including a man believed to be the shooter, and one was wounded, police said.

"There is no continued threat to the community," a police spokesman said.





(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)