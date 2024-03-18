Five people at Myrtle Beach charity held at gunpoint by man wearing ski mask, seeking money

Five people at a Myrtle Beach charity were held at gunpoint and ordered to give a man money, Myrtle Beach Police said.

Associated Charities Myrtle Beach had an alleged armed robbery attempt on March 14, according to a police report.

Alexander Browne, 59, is accused of entering the nonprofit, located at 742 Lumber St., and demanding the five volunteers give him the money in their purses while pointing a handgun at them, the report said. He was wearing a ski mask and entered through the receiving door.

The nonprofit workers ran into a closet for safety, and Browne left the scene without taking anything.

Browne was charged with five counts of armed robbery, kidnapping, possessing a weapon during a violent crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

All his charges but being a felon in possession of a firearm have no bail. The possession charge has a $50,000 bail.